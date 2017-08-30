Truck rams into Creative Graphic Solutions, no injuries

Staff Writer
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX

Damages were caused to the Creative Graphic Solutions (CGS) building, located at 1107 Broadway Street, when a blue Dodge Ram truck accidently rammed partially into their front door and rock wall.
The incident occurred Tuesday just a little before noon.
An elderly couple went to the store to check on their FedEx package right before the incident occurred. While the driver of the truck is a diabetic, his truck has Drive-Master, a system where he can conveniently steer and use the gas & brake pedals with his hands. Unfortunately, he accidently pushed gas causing the truck to flee forward and into the building...To read more, please see our print or online edition.

