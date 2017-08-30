Truck rams into Creative Graphic Solutions, no injuries

Damages were caused to the Creative Graphic Solutions (CGS) building, located at 1107 Broadway Street, when a blue Dodge Ram truck accidently rammed partially into their front door and rock wall.

The incident occurred Tuesday just a little before noon.

An elderly couple went to the store to check on their FedEx package right before the incident occurred. While the driver of the truck is a diabetic, his truck has Drive-Master, a system where he can conveniently steer and use the gas & brake pedals with his hands. Unfortunately, he accidently pushed gas causing the truck to flee forward and into the building.

