Trump blasts Congress over failure of GOP health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and “a few Republicans” Tuesday over the failure of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law, and warned, “we will return.”

Trump’s early morning tweet unleashed a barrage of criticism at Congress over the collapse of the GOP’s flagship legislative priority. For seven years, the party has pledged to repeal President Barack Obama’s law.

"Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, but said, "We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans."