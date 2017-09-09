TSTC to Celebrate Student Center's 20th Anniversary

Texas State Technical College in Sweetwater will celebrate the 20th anniversary of "The Center," the campus' 36,000-square-foot recreational facility, with a commemorative ribbon cutting event at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, inside the building's Seminar Room.

Former TSTC President Homer K. Taylor, who served as manager of development at the time, said in the '90s TSTC exhibited a need for this building.

"First and foremost, our campus is somewhat isolated," Taylor said. "We are a few miles from town, so our residential students needed a place to be able to use. Prior to this building, our students had a small building where students had like two pool tables and some table tennis. The building was shared with health services and the Dean of Students office. It was a very small place for the number of students we had. Students needed a place to add winter-type intramural sports and a cardio/fitness center. We were also in the middle of adding more housing for students, so we needed a facility that resident students could use and enjoy."

Taylor said the facility not only filled a need for TSTC, but for the community as well.

"Dr. Clay Johnson, president of TSTC in Sweetwater at the time, had a dream to build a facility that was first class that both our students and the community could use and enjoy," Taylor said. "In pursuing the plans for the Student Center, Clay and I visited the Cooper Fitness and Cardio Center in Dallas and modeled parts of the facility after the Cooper Center. The Center (at TSTC) offered the community a public place that would have a cardio/fitness center, a workout facility and a public meeting place."

See more in print or online edition.