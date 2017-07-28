TSTC graduates 20 in LVN program; hosts special congratulations reception
By:
Ray Bohall
Friday, July 28, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Thursday morning, Nolan Health retirement home hosted a special congratulations reception for the graduating LVN class of 2017 at Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in Sweetwater.
TSTC carries a 16 month program that graduates students fully licensed to be a licensed vocational nurse (LVN). This program also bridges over to a registered nurse (RN) that TSTC hosts as well.
See more in print or online edition.
Category: