TSTC graduates 20 in LVN program; hosts special congratulations reception

Thursday morning, Nolan Health retirement home hosted a special congratulations reception for the graduating LVN class of 2017 at Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in Sweetwater.

TSTC carries a 16 month program that graduates students fully licensed to be a licensed vocational nurse (LVN). This program also bridges over to a registered nurse (RN) that TSTC hosts as well.

See more in print or online edition.