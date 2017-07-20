TSTC to Hold Second Registration Rally July 21

Texas State Technical College in Sweetwater will its second Registration Rally of the summer Friday, July 21, according to a release. The event is all part of an effort to make the registration process as easy as possible for incoming students.

Attendees will be able to meet with faculty, learn more about the different technologies offered at the Sweetwater campus and tour the facilities.

In addition to Recruiting and Admissions; personnel from Financial Aid, Testing, Student Success and Veteran Services will be available to answer questions and lend a helping hand. Prospective students will be able to learn all about resources available to them.

