TSTC students look to Sweetwater Events Center as source for jobs
Saturday, March 11, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
(SWEETWATER) - The Nolan County Coliseum Complex is giving Texas State Technical College students the opportunity to attend classes and learn about work quality and responsibility.
The multi-structure events venue on Coliseum Drive in Sweetwater has at least 12 TSTC students working varying hours depending on scheduled events. Some of March's activities include a 4-H Club quilting show, a quinceanera, team roping competitions and a 4-H horse contest.
