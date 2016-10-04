Tuesday's local weather outlook

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 90. Winds will be breezy and from the southwest around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the area as well, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

For tonight, we should see mostly clear skies, with a low around 66 and south southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

