Two people killed in head-on accident outside of Roscoe

A head on collision took the lives of two people on Sunday morning.

The accident happened on mile north of Roscoe on U.S. 84.

Sgt. Frederick Biddle, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the crash happened at around 6:25 a.m.

Biddle went on to say that Bobby Mack Moody, 85, of Abilene, was traveling southbound in a 2013 Dodge Caravan on US 84.

Biddle further explained that Moody was traveling south in the northbound lane and crashed head-on into Stephen Joshua Arndt, 34, of Clyde, who was driving a 2015 Subaru Impreza.