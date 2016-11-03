Two people killed in Thursday accident

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred on Interstate 20 in Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Fire Chief Grant Madden said the injured were taken to Rolling Plans Memorial Hospital.

Madden and a crew of nine people worked as rescue responders at the accident that occurred before 8:20 a.m.. A total of five trucks responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes.

More details will be forthcoming from the Texas Department of Public Safety.