Two TSTC Employees in Sweetwater Earn Chancellor's Excellence Award

Texas State Technical College has announced the recipients of this year's Chancellor's Excellence Award, and seven West Texas employees were honored. Of the seven, two employees from Sweetwater received the award.

This year's Sweetwater award winners are Marina Wilcox, interim provost and vice president of Dual Enrollment, and Julie Browning, executive administrative assistant.

Browning has worked at TSTC for four years and said she was honored to receive the award.

