TxDOT celebrates one hundred years of service to Texans

The Texas Department of Transportation turned 100 years in April, and to commemorate the centennial a special traveling exhibit will be visiting various locations in the Abilene District in May. The centennial events highlight the agency’s ongoing mission of connecting Texans to what matters most – the people and places they love.

To commemorate this 100-year milestone, TxDOT invites the public to visit its centennial website. The public also is invited to “Track the Truck” and join in the celebration as a refurbished, 27-foot-long 1918 Liberty Truck makes its way across the state as part of a traveling exhibit that tells the district-by-district story of the agency’s 100-year history. Along with the truck, the exhibit will feature historical photos and a visual timeline highlighting significant dates and achievements.

“Our traveling centennial exhibit affords us a great opportunity to thank the public and share a uniquely historical perspective of how our roadways have evolved from their early beginnings into the expansive network we know today,” says TxDOT Executive Director James Bass.

