Update on Weekend’s fatal accident

According to a press release, the names of the two women who were killed in a Nolan County crash along I-20 on Friday have been released.

Catherine E Schuetz, 50, of Plano and Celina Rochelle Schuetz, 20, of McKinney were both killed when their vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Sentra traveling east, hydroplaned upon rainy road conditions at around 12:30 p.m. and crossed the center median into the westbound lanes. The vehicle crashed into a 2005 International 18 wheeler truck being driven by Samuel Jacob Gray, 43, of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas traveling west. The truck collided with the Sentra forcing it back into the eastbound lanes where it came to rest in the left lane. The truck came to rest in the median. A 2008 Saturn Aura, driven by Joleen Kathrin Cahill, 67, of Cameron sideswiped the first vehicle after it was forced back into the eastbound lanes and came to rest in the eastbound traffic lanes. A 2017 Ford Escape, driven by Deborah Page Scott, 54, of Lawrenceville, Georgia was struck by debris and came to rest on the south side shoulder.

See more in print or online edition.