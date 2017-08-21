U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington to Visit WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater

The National WASP WWII Museum will welcome U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington’s for his first personal visit on Wednesday, August 23 at 11a.m. The museum is located at 210 Avenger Field Road in Sweetwater.

The Congressman had graciously sent representatives to speak on his behalf at the Museum’s Ribbon Cutting and Flag Raising Ceremony on May 25, 2017. Congressman Arrington, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity, a division of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, will visit and learn more about how the Museum contributes to preserving West Texas Heritage, promotes aviation sciences and honors Women Airforce Service Pilot veterans. He will be greeted by several of the Museum’s board members and staff.

This visit follows the American Alliance of Museums’ weeklong campaign titled “Invite Congress to Visit Your Museum”, which ran August 12-19.

Local media is invited. No formal remarks are planned.

About National WASP WWII Museum

