V’ball team loses at Wall

Sweetwater lost at Wall in five games Tuesday in non-district volleyball action.

Sweetwater won Game 2 25-17 and Game 3 25-19, but Wall came back to win Game 4 25-17 and Game 5 25-14 to take the match.

Sonora Medellin had 22 digs, Elli Lehnert 18, Riley Dodd and Hannah Mobley 11 and Sadie Fish 10. Jessica Poe collected 12 kills and Charity Thompson eight, and Lehnert had 17 assists.

