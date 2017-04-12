Wednesday Weather Forecast

Today, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, there will be showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.