Wednesday's weather forecast

Today's forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy, with a high temperature near 56. Winds will blow from the north/northeast around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight's forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy, with a low temperature around 47. Winds will blow from the north/northeast around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.