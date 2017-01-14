Weekend Weather

Rain or freezing rain likely on Saturday, becoming all rain after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 42. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Saturday night has a 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Sunday calls for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday night, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.