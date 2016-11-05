Weekend Weather Forecast

Today's forecast will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 68. Winds will blow from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight's forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy, with a low temperature around 58. Winds will blow from the east/southeast around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday's forecast calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be cloudy, with a high temperature near 67. Winds will blow from the southeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday night's forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy, with a low temperature around 58. Winds will blow from the south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.