Weekend weather for Sweetwater

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 71. Winds will be from the north-northeast around 5 mph.

Expect partly cloudy conditions tonight, with a low around 56 and eastern winds around 5 mph.

For Sunday, we'll see partly sunny skies with a high near 77. Winds will come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

And on Sunday night, we should see mostly cloudy conditions, with a low around 57 and east-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Visit weather.gov to learn more.