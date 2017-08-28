Weekly Sports Calendar

Subject to change

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Volleyball

Change: Sweetwater will host Odessa Permian as follows: freshman (6 p.m.) and JV ‘B’ (7 p.m.) matches at middle school gym and JV ‘A’ (6 p.m.) and varsity (7 p.m.) matches at high school gym.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

Cross Country

Blackwell runners will be at Christoval meet (season opener), 9 a.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Football

Sweetwater freshmen will host Wichita Falls (season opener), 5 p.m.

Sweetwater junior varsity will host Wichita Falls (season opener), 6:30 p.m..

Roscoe junior varsity will host Haskell (season opener), 5 p.m.

Highland junior varsity will play at Grady, 6 p.m.

Blackwell junior varsity will host Paint Rock, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade teams will host Big Spring (season openers) starting at 4:30 p.m.

