Weekly Sports Calendar

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

Cross Country

Roscoe and Highland runners at Eula meet.

Tennis

Sweetwater junior varsity will play its first district match at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Sweetwater will host Breckenridge — freshmen at 4 p.m., JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Football

Sweetwater freshmen will play at Big Spring, 5 p.m.

Sweetwater JV will play at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

Roscoe JV will host Early, 5 p.m.

Blackwell JV will host Highland JV, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Sweetwater varsity will host Big Spring in its first district match, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams will play at Snyder starting at 4:30 p.m.

