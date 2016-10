APPLAUSE Music Series will present its Western Heritage concert and art show on Saturday, November 5 at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium.

A Rodeo and Cowboy Art Show will open at 6 p.m. on the south side of the Auditorium, located at 102 East 4th Street. The concert will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. in the main auditorium, located at 500 Locust Street.

Read more in print or in our e-edition.