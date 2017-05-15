Wilkinson joins her sister as state medalist at Austin

AUSTIN — After a first-place Class 2A gold medal by her sister in the triple jump on Friday, Lyndi Wilkinson had the medal stage on Saturday at the state track and field meet.

The Roscoe senior, competing in the girls 800-meter run, won a third-place bronze with a time of 2:18.85.

Lyndi’s time was more than seven seconds faster than her state qualifying time of 2:25.91, which she ran at the Region I-2A meet in Odessa.

