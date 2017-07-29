Woman injured in last week’s I-20 crash in Sweetwater dies

Jamie Nichole Coronado died Thursday, July 27, from injuries sustained in a horrific traffic accident on I-20. Coronado was pronounced dead almost a week after she was hospitalized at Hendrick Medical Center where she had been transported by medi-vac helicopter after the wreck.

Coronado, 37, had been traveling on the I-20 in Sweetwater last Friday, July 21 just after the noon-time hour when the crash occurred at mile marker 247 along I-20. A second individual was injured in the crash, thirteen year old Hadley Coronado, who was also taken to the same hospital but survived.

See more in print or online edition.