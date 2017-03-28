World Autism Day Proclamation

A presentation of the Proclamation for World Autism Day will be given at East Ridge Elementary on Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m. The mayor, Jim McKenzie, will be on hand to present the proclamation to SISD. “Thank you to the community for setting aside a day and help us celebrate the lives of these children.” City Manager, David Vela said at a recent City Commission Meeting on the subject.

Autism is not just one condition but a range of conditions that strikes children between the ages of two to three years of age, although there have been cases of diagnosis as early as eighteen months. The conditions are characterized by a child’s challenges with verbal skills, social skills and repetitive behaviors.

Possible behavioral signs include no social smiles and joyful expressions, limited eye contact, no babbling or gestures and any loss of previously acquired skills commonly associated with an infant.

Any parents with concerns is urged to see their physician.