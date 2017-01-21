Wylie girls outlast Lady ‘Stangs 35-30

ABILENE — Sweetwater has now limited each of the two state-ranked girls teams in District 5-4A to 35 points so far. But all it’s produced is heartache for the Lady Mustangs.

Ten days after it began district play by losing 35-34 to Brownwood, Sweetwater had a similar game Friday at Wylie where the teams staged a defensive battle with the Lady Bulldogs fin-ally emerging with a 35-30 victory in their gym. (See story remainder in Weekend (Jan. 21-22) or E-Edition of The Sweetwater Reporter).